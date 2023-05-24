Saginaw teen accused of shooting at police facing several charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenager accused of shooting at a Saginaw police officer last week was in court Tuesday for arraignment on charges from other crimes he allegedly committed this month.
Authorities say 17-year-old Justin Love was arraigned on charges of armed robbery and felony firearms for a case in Bridgeport Township. More charges against him are likely.
Investigators believe Love is responsible for a countywide crime spree that began on May 3. He is accused of two armed robberies and several vehicle thefts in Saginaw, Saginaw Township and Bridgeport Township.
Love allegedly shot at a Saginaw police officer on May 14.
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said the shooting incident happened in the area of Hess Road and Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township while Saginaw police officers were chasing a vehicle in which Love was riding.
The officer was not hit and it appears his vehicle was not struck by the bullet as well. Ruth said the officer did not return fire at Love.
The judge at Tuesday's arraignment ordered Love to be held without bond.