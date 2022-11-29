Saginaw teen ruled incompetent for trial in step-sister's murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw teenager accused of killing his 10-year-old step-sister has been found incompetent to stand trial.

A judge has found 14-year-old Jameion Peterson psychologically unfit for trial. The ruling was based on reports from the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.

He is charged with open murder for the death of Na'Mylah Turner Moore. Peterson will now be committed to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for in-patient treatment to restore his competency.

Peterson's competency will be reassessed after he receives treatment for six months.