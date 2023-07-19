Saginaw teen to get new trial, released from jail as judge rules jury was confused

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge rules that a Saginaw man who was convicted of a gun crime involving police will get a new trial and has been released from jail.
A jury convicted Rae'Quin Scott of felony firearm in April.
He was accused of pointing a gun at police when officers executed a no-knock warrant nearly two years ago.
A judge now has ruled the jury may have been confused when they convicted him.
Scott faced two charges, felonious assault for allegedly pointing the gun at the officers, and because he may have done that, he also faced a felony firearm charge.
The jury could not reach a verdict on the first charge, the more serious charge, but Scott was found guilty of felony firearm.
A new judge in the case has now ruled the jury was confused when it rendered that verdict.
"Several jurors were very confused," says Scott's attorney, Bruce Leach.
The 19-year-old Scott was in a home on Harrison in Saginaw in August 2021 when police executed a no-knock warrant, in their effort to curb gun violence that summer.
Scott was accused of pointing a gun at officers, and he was shot and had to have a leg amputated.
In April, Scott was convicted of felony firearm, but the jury was deadlocked on whether Scott pointed the gun at police.
Leach appealed the verdict and newly appointed Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Julie Gafkay ruled Scott should in fact get a new trial.
"Judge Gafkay said, the jury was clearly confused and because of their confusion, we get a new trial on both counts," says Leach.
Leach says the confusion stems from jury instructions read by the previous judge on the case, Jim Borchard, related to if the jury could acquit on the more serious charge, but not the lesser one.
"They were confused whether or not they could acquit him of the felonious assault and still find him guilty of felony firearm," says Leach.
Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson says he is "ordering a transcript from the hearing yesterday as well as the trial transcripts to do a thorough review to determine what the best course of action is at this point."
Leach says he spoke to a member of the jury following the April trial.
"I believe the jury wanted to acquit Rae'Quin Scott and because of the confusion and the way the jury instructions were explained, they couldn't get there," Leach says.
Judge Gafkay also ruled that Scott should be released from jail while he waits for that second trial.
He has been in jail since the late April trial.