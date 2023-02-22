Saginaw Township man arrested after child pornography investigation

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township man is facing one charge after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 20-year-old Sebastian Kane Dombrowski-Carranza was arraigned Friday in Saginaw County District Court on one count of possession of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Dombrowski-Carranza allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Dombrowski-Carranza's residence during the investigation.