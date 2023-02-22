Saginaw Township man arrested after child pornography investigation

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX WILL LEAD TO INCREASINGLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and sporadic pockets of freezing
rain will continue increasing in coverage between the I-69 and
M-59 corridors through the remainder of the morning. Snow and
sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer
to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain increasingly likely
closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Accumulation will generally
remain under a half of an inch through 1 PM.

* A glaze of ice will be possible on untreated roadways,
bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect increasingly hazardous travel conditions as the day;
progresses.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Saginaw Township man arrested after child pornography investigation

  • 0
Saginaw Township man arrested after child pornography investigation

Sebastian Kane Dombrowski-Carranza

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township man is facing one charge after police say he was looking at child pornography online.

Police say 20-year-old Sebastian Kane Dombrowski-Carranza was arraigned Friday in Saginaw County District Court on one count of possession of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Dombrowski-Carranza allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Authorities seized electronics from Dombrowski-Carranza's residence during the investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you