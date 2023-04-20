 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saginaw Township police investigating 'cutting incident' Wednesday

  • 0

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what Saginaw Township police are calling a "cutting incident" Wednesday afternoon.

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police are investigating what they call a cutting incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Pacelli Street for a report of someone being cut.

As officers searched for a runaway suspect, a resident called police about a man covered in blood nearby. Police found the man and arrested him after a chase.

The male victim in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say an altercation between the men led to the cutting incident. The Saginaw Township Police Department will continue investigating the incident.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you