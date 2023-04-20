Saginaw Township police investigating 'cutting incident' Wednesday

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police are investigating what they call a cutting incident Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to Pacelli Street for a report of someone being cut.
As officers searched for a runaway suspect, a resident called police about a man covered in blood nearby. Police found the man and arrested him after a chase.
The male victim in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say an altercation between the men led to the cutting incident. The Saginaw Township Police Department will continue investigating the incident.