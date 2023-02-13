Saginaw Township police investigating weekend home invasion

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect who broke into an occupied Saginaw Township residence on Saturday afternoon.
The Saginaw Township Police Department says an unknown suspect got into a house in the 600 block of Mayflower Drive around 1:20 p.m. while the residents were inside.
Investigators believe the suspect came in through an unlocked door. Police did not say on Monday whether anyone in the residence was injured or whether the suspect stole anything.
Anyone with information about the home invasion should call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226 or send the department a private message on Facebook Messenger.