Saginaw woman accused of stabbing man in her home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman has been charged with stabbing a man in her home last Friday, leaving him in critical condition.

Police say 28-year-old Maricella Pena was arraigned two charges, including assault with intent to murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.

The stabbing was one of two reported in Saginaw early Friday.

Police responded to Pena's residence on Bay Road near Davenport Avenue around 3 a.m. to investigate a domestic violence situation. Officers found a 38-year-old Buena Vista Township man at the home with two stab wounds.

Investigators say Pena and the man had been in a dating relationship. Pena was arrested while the man remained in an area hospital on Monday.