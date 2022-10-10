Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
Cork faces up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted of an embezzlement charge.
Prosecutors say Cork's mother suffered multiple strokes in 2018 and was unable to car for herself. Cork was appointed guardian and conservator for her mother at the time.
Using access to her mother's financial estate, investigators say Cork bought a condo in Pompano Beach, Fla., for nearly $665,000 and spent nearly an additional $230,000 on herself without reporting it to the probate court or receiving authorization.
Prosecutors believe Cork planned to inherit the Florida condo from her mother's estate without having to work through probate court.
“A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable.”
Cork appeared in court on Sept. 26 for a conference. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled to determine whether the case should go to trial.