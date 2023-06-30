Saginaw woman admits to stealing $1 million from her mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzling a substantial sum of money from her mother.
Prosecutors say 60-year-old Valda Cork pleaded guilty in Saginaw County Circuit Court to one count of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult.
Cork agreed to repay nearly $200,000 in restitution to her mother's estate and the Michigan Department of Treasury. She faces other penalties when she appears in court for sentencing later this summer.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office dropped another embezzlement charge and two counts of failing to file or pay income taxes in exchange for Cork's guilty plea.
Authorities say Cork's mother suffered multiple strokes in 2018 and was unable to car for herself. Cork was appointed guardian and conservator for her mother at the time.
Using access to her mother's finances, Cork spent $1.1 million on personal things in about a year.
investigators say Cork bought a condo in Pompano Beach, Fla., for nearly $665,000 using a "ladybird" deed, which stipulated that Cork would inherit it automatically when her mother died.
The probate court appointed another guardian to oversee the estate and that person sold the Florida condo. Proceeds from the sale went back into the estate for Cork's mother.
Prosecutors say Cork spent nearly an additional $230,000 on herself without reporting it to the probate court or receiving authorization.
"Unfortunately, even family members cannot always be trusted to safeguard the property of their loved ones," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "We always warn vulnerable adults and those who care for those adults to be cautious about who has access to a protected person’s property."