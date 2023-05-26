Saginaw woman sent to prison for deadly drunken driving crash

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman will spend at least six years in prison for causing a crash while drunk that killed two people in January 2022.

Court records show Christina Adams was sentenced to spend six to 15 years in prison after she pleaded no contest to two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates that Adams will accept the punishment.

Investigators say Adams drove her Ford Focus across the center line of Midland Road while driving northbound near McCarty Road on Jan. 3, 2022. She hit a southbound car head-on and that car hit a third vehicle.

Police say 79-year-old Emma Payne of Davison, who was in the vehicle that Adams hit, was pronounced dead on the scene. Payne's friend, 86-year-old Robert Frierson of Davison, died from his injuries a couple of months later.

A person in the third vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.