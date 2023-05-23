Sanford teen reports abduction and sexual assault

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating reports that a teenage girl from Sanford was abducted and sexually assaulted on Monday.
Troopers and the Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to the girl's residence on Monday, when her parents reported her missing. The teen returned home while officers were there talking with her family.
Police say the girl reported that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted. Investigators took statements from her and collected evidence from her home, according to Michigan State Police.
Authorities did not say where the girl allegedly was abducted from or where the alleged sexual assault took place. Investigators are looking into whether information posted on social media about the incident is accurate.
"As always, we encourage citizens to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings," Michigan State Police posted on Twitter. "If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately."