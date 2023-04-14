Search continues for driver in deadly hit-and-run near Clio

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The pedestrian hit by a pickup truck in Vienna Township early Wednesday morning has died as the search for the at-fault driver continued.

The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead Thursday morning. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Road near Wilson Road in Vienna Township.

An ambulance rushed the victim to a Genesee County hospital and he later was transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where he died.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the victim, who police did not identify, made a final act of heroism by donating his organs.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office continued looking for the suspect vehicle, which was described as a 2014 to 2022 Ram pickup truck with a missing mirror and damage to the passenger side headlight area.

Investigators aren't sure what color the truck is.

"That's the evidence we have from the scene. If you have any information please call," Swanson said.

Anyone with information about a possible suspect in the deadly hit-and-run should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.