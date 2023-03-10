Sebewaing man accused of threatening Whitmer, Biden, feds, LGBTQ+

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County man is facing drug and firearms charges after he allegedly posted threats online directed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, President Joe Biden, federal agents and the LGBTQ+ community.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says 30-year-old Randall Robert Berka II of Sebewaing posted videos on YouTube with numerous threats to kill prominent Democrat politicians, FBI agents and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Google flagged Berka's account for the FBI, which launched an investigation and arrested him on Thursday. Berka was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Friday.
"We will take immediate action when we learn of individuals illegally possessing firearms and threatening to harm or kill others," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "I applaud Google’s vigilance in this matter, and we hope members of the community will, likewise, pay attention and report such conduct to law enforcement."
Federal investigators say Berka was in possession of four firearms illegally -- three long guns and a pistol -- after he had been committed to a mental institution and used marijuana daily.
Authorities say his mother purchased the weapons for Berka, but she now feared him and was concerned that his mental health treatments were not working.
"When free speech crosses a line and becomes a threat of violence against another – aggravated by the illegal possession of firearms – the full investigative resources of the FBI will be brought to bear," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to ask a federal judge to hold Berka in pretrial detention "because of his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee." He faces up to 15 years in a federal penitentiary if convicted.