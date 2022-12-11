Sebewaing man behind bars after child pornography investigation

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One man is behind bars awaiting a detention hearing after a child pornography investigation in Huron County.

Court records show Thomas Aikens is facing transportation, distribution and possession of child pornography charges.

Law enforcement agents were seen at his Sebewaing home following tips sent into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A complaint says that Aikens admitted to downloading 50 to 100 images of child pornography each week for about 18 years. The images and videos showed children as young as 6 in sexual encounters with adult men.

It's not clear if the adults or children have been identified.