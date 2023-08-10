Sebewaing mother accused of buying guns for son who threatened Democrats

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Thumb-area woman has been arraigned for allegedly purchasing firearms for her son, who is accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michelle Berka of Sebewaing has been charged with five counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
Investigators say Berka was actually buying the guns for her son, Randall Berka, who already has been charged for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
She's accused of making gun purchases at three Mid-Michigan gun stores, including Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township, Williams Gun Sight Company in Davison and Sheridan Arms in Saginaw Township.
Randall Berka is accused of making threats in several social media posts.
According to court documents, he posted about a desire to kill Biden, Whitmer, other Democrat politicians, law enforcement and LGBTQ+ people.