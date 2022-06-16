Second overnight shooting in Saginaw leaves man in critical condition

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A second overnight shooting in Saginaw left a 42-year-old man in critical condition Thursday.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Niagara Street.
Investigators say the 42-year-old male victim from Saginaw sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his lower body. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
Police did not announce any arrests or provide any suspect information for the shooting by Thursday afternoon. Investigators also haven't released information on a possible motive for the shooting.
A separate shooting just after midnight in the 600 block of Athens Street left a 34-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. Police also are looking for a suspect in that case.
Anyone with information should call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 517-513-9780 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.