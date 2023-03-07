Sexual assault charge dismissed against former Genesee County educator

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Genesee County educator was cleared of sexual assault charges Tuesday after a witnessed failed to appear in court.

A Genesee County judge dismissed a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against 57-year-old Eugene Pratt.

He was in Genesee County District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, where a judge would hear testimony and decide whether to move the case toward trial. But the complainant in the case did not come and testify Tuesday.

Judge Tabitha Marsh dismissed the criminal sexual conduct charge without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the case later if the witness agrees to testify against Pratt in court.

Pratt worked at schools in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties before his arrest in August. The allegations date back to Pratt's time as a principal at Beecher Community Schools north of Flint in 2013.

He was accused of using his position to sexually assault an underage boy, but the case against him is over unless prosecutors decide to file new charges later.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has said Pratt may have sexually assaulted more victims, but no other charges have been filed as of Tuesday.