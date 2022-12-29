Sharmel Teague's family disagrees with her conviction in Family Dollar murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members disagree with Sharmel Teague's first-degree murder conviction three weeks before she, her husband and her son are sentenced for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard.

Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, went to a Family Dollar store near downtown Flint on May 1, 2020. It was supposed to be a happy occasion to shop for Brya’s new apartment.

The day ended with one man dead, three others facing life behind bars and countless other lives shattered.

In the days, weeks, months and countless court proceedings that followed, Teague's older sister has supported her from afar. Living out of state, she relies on phone conversations to stay connected.

"I try to keep her uplifted in the Lord," said Sharmel’s sister, Net. "I tell her to stay in her Bible and she says she sees no way out. She confesses her innocence."

ABC12 is not using Net's full name out of safety concerns.

Sharmel and Larry Teague and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, all were convicted of first-degree murder and firearms charges for the shooting death of Family Dollar security guard Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn.

Prosecutors say Munerlyn and Sharmel Teague got into an altercation when he attempted to enforce the Family Dollar's indoor face mask policy during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharmel Teague allegedly got assaulted during the incident. Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop returned to the store to confront Munerlyn. Video shown at the trial shows Ramonyea shooting Munerlyn in the head.

"We do offer peace, and we offer comfort to the Munerlyn family, but that day was not supposed to happen that way," said Net.

Sharmel’s family believes she’s been portrayed as a cold-hearted killer since the shooting. They believe she didn’t orchestrate the events that lead to Munerlyn’s death.

Family members want the public to know Sharmel is a mother and grandmother, who loves her family.

"If she is guilty of anything, it’s of loving her family," said Net. "We knew that a punishment had to be enforced, but we didn’t think it would be so harsh. We just beg for leniency."

Sharmel and Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop all face mandatory sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole when they appear in Genesee County Circuit Court for sentencing on Jan. 17.