Shepherd police looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a hit-and-run

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shepherd Police Department is asking the public for help finding the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run Tuesday in Shepherd.
Around 2:30 p.m., a student at Shepherd High School was rear-ended near Chippewa Street and Central Avenue.
According to police, the teenager pulled over after being hit, and the suspect drove off heading south. Police say the suspect was driving a green pick-up and had a "dangling" headlight.
The driver and the passenger in the car were not injured.
Police are looking for the driver at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shepherd Police Department at (989) 828-5045 or message them directly through their Facebook page.