Sheriff: GM Orion plant employee killed after fight with coworker

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man is dead after an altercation at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township early Thursday.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has a 48-year-old coworker in custody in connection with the man's death.
Investigators say the victim, who was identified as 49-year-old Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac, and suspect worked for a cleaning service contracted by General Motors at the plant. Robertson worked at the plant for seven months.
Police responded to reports of a unconscious man who was bleeding at the plant on Giddings Road around 1:35 a.m. Sheriff deputies performed CPR on Robertson when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators found the suspect standing by a dock, which is a short distance from where Robertson died. They found an undisclosed weapon allegedly used in the homicide near the scene, as well.
The sheriff's office was still investigating how Robertson died and a motive for the altercation. The suspect remained in the Oakland County Jail on Thursday while police continued their investigation.
Investigators plan to seek homicide charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Friday.