Sheriff looking for possible sex abuse victim of Eugene Pratt shown in video

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson released video Friday that he believes shows former school administrator and coach Eugene Pratt preying on a young unsuspecting male.

The video was captured on security cameras at the Goodwill store in Burton in October, 2019.

In the video, Pratt can be seen following the young man into the store and talking with him briefly. When the young man goes into a fitting room, Pratt’s behavior turns lewd.

“In the middle of the aisle, in a store, with other people, he puts his right hand in his pants and masturbates,” said Swanson. “It’s every parent’s nightmare to wonder what a predator does when they are in the mall and they identify a potential victim.”

Sheriff Swanson says he released the video with the hopes of possibly identifying another victim, and to educate the public.

“One of our GHOST mantras is education. If you don’t understand what to look for, you won’t understand when you see it,” said Lt. David Kennamer.

Kennamer is working on the investigation into Eugene Pratt.

“He isolated his victims. He found a way to separate them from friends, family and other people who could be a witness. That was the grooming process,” said Kennamer.

Pratt is still in jail. His bond was set at $25,000. Since his arrest, others have come forward and more charges are expected.

Anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted by Pratt should contact the sheriff’s department at 810-238-7233.