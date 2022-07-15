Shiawassee County man, other suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Shiawassee County man and an alleged accomplice accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Lansing area on Thursday.
Michigan State Police made a traffic stop in Clinton County's Bath Township involving a 35-year-old man from Lansing and a 53-year-old man from Laingsburg.
While investigating the men, police found five stolen catalytic converters in the vehicle. They also found a cutoff saw, a rotary saw and a flashlight allegedly used to cut catalytic converters from underneath vehicles.
Police say catalytic converters are valuable to thieves because they contain precious metals, which fetch high prices for scrap.
In addition, troopers located small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in the men's vehicle.
Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail, where they were awaiting arraignment on numerous felony charges. Those include drug possession charges and receiving or concealing stolen property.