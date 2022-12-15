Shiawassee County man sentenced to life in prison in killing, mutilation

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after killing a Swartz Creek man and mutilating his body.

Mark David Latunski was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on Thursday morning after admitting he murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon around Christmas of 2019.

Latunski met Bacon through a dating app in 2019. Prosecutors said Latunski planned to kill Bacon after they agreed to meet on Christmas Eve.

Bacon's family reported him missing after he failed to show up for a family breakfast on Christmas morning. Michigan State Police found Bacon's body dismembered in Latunski's Bennington Township home a few days after Christmas.

Latunski pleaded guilty to an open murder charge in September. A hearing in October determined that the open murder charge would be converted to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart officially handed down the life without parole sentence to Latunski on Thursday morning. He will be moved to the Michigan Department of Corrections soon to begin his life sentence.