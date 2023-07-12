Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office reopens cold case 31 years later

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After more than three decades, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is hoping to help a family find answers about how their loved one died.
Matthew Leach was last seen alive between 10 and 11 p.m. on July 24, 1992 at the now closed Colonial Coney Island on Corunna Road in Flint. Hunters found his body a week later near M-21 and Reed Road in Venice Township.
"I just don't understand why anybody would want to kill him and put him out in the field," said Herbert Leach, the father of Matthew Leach.
The sheriff's office is hoping to get answers for Matthew Leach's father and get new leads in the 22-year-old's mysterious death. Sheriff Doug Chapman said reopening this cold case 31 years later is a challenge, but the department isn't giving up.
"We are looking and doing everything we can to solve this case, so the family has closure," said Chapman.
Officials say Matthew Leach was meeting with an ex-girlfriend and reportedly walked away from her when he disappeared. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with Camel's Logo "Joe Cool," designer jeans and black cowboy boots with silver colored toe tips.
Hunters found his body in a secluded area. Thirty-one years later, evidence is being re-evaluated, so anyone with information who did not provide or previously lied would not be in any trouble for coming forward.
"The family has agreed to give a $4,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction," said Chapman.
Six sheriffs in the past have been in charge of solving this homicide. However, there's been a set of challenges.
Det. Mark Pendergraff, who is known for solving cold cases like the 1973 murder of Dawn Magyar in Michigan, holds the new set of eyes on the unsolved Leach homicide investigation.
"The problem with cold cases is unless you have someone dedicated to working the case, it's very hard to work a cold case when you have your current cases and new cases coming in. It's hard to find the time, so that was the benefit of hiring me to work this case only," said Pendergraff.
Although Leach's murderer hasn't been brought to justice, his family wants him to be remembered as a loving sibling, a loving father and a loving son.
"He hasn't been forgotten," said Herbert Leach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Pendergraff at 989-743-3411 option 3.