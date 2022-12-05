Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars.
Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far.
Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall to one count of killing or torturing an animal.
Renters moved into her Bancroft home in September 2021. Three months later, the renters said they broke down a locked door when a foul smell started coming from behind it and found two dead dogs.
Investigators say one dog apparently tried to eat the other before it also died.
The renters say Hoisington begged them not to tell police after they contacted her about what they found. Authorities called it the "worst animal cruelty case" Shiawassee County has ever seen.