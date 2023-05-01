Shooting at Marathon gas station leaves one in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in critical condition after a weekend shooting at a Marathon gas station in Flint.
The shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at the Marathon on North Saginaw Street between Avenue A and Leith Street.
Michigan State Police say the suspect showed up on foot and shot the victim with an AR-style gun before running off.
Investigators have not released any information about the victim or a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.