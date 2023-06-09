Shooting in Flint leaves woman in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting late Thursday left a woman in critical condition, according to the Flint Police Department.
The shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lapeer Road. An active crime scene could be seen in the Lapeer Gardens apartment complex around that time.
Authorities found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Friday morning.
Flint police did not provide any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.