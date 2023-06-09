 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Shooting in Flint leaves woman in critical condition

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Department

The Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting late Thursday left a woman in critical condition, according to the Flint Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lapeer Road. An active crime scene could be seen in the Lapeer Gardens apartment complex around that time.

Authorities found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Flint police did not provide any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you