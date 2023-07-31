Shooting in Saginaw leaves Southfield man injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Southfield man was hospitalized Monday after a weekend shooting in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police say the 49-year-old was at a large gathering in the area of Water Street and Janes Avenue around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, when gunshots rang out.
The Southfield man sustained one gunshot wound and was hospitalized in stable condition Monday.
The Saginaw Major Case Unit identified a person of interest in the shooting investigation, but authorities had not arrested anyone or developed a motive for the shooting by Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.