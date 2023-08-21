Shooting leaves woman dead on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday.
The Flint Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Gilmartin Street between Lapeer Road and Lippincott Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The woman was suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived.
Investigators say the woman, who was not identified, died from her injuries. Police did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.