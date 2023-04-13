 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting on Flint's north side leaves man in critical condition

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police

Flint Police responding to a scene in the city.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting outside a residence on Flint's north side late Wednesday left a man with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Leith Street between Franklin Avenue and Dort Highway.

The Flint Police Department says the victim, who was identified as a man in his 20s, was outside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived.

An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Investigators were looking for an unidentified man in his 40s possibly involved in the shooting. Police will continue investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you