Shooting on Flint's north side leaves man in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting outside a residence on Flint's north side late Wednesday left a man with critical injuries.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Leith Street between Franklin Avenue and Dort Highway.
The Flint Police Department says the victim, who was identified as a man in his 20s, was outside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived.
An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.
Investigators were looking for an unidentified man in his 40s possibly involved in the shooting. Police will continue investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.