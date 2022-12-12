Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday.
According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
Investigators did not release any information about when or where the shooting took place. The victim, who was not identified, was listed in critical condition over the weekend.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.