Shootings on Flint's south side leave woman dead, man critical

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two shootings in or near Midway Square Townhomes on Flint's south side left a woman dead and a man in critical condition early Saturday.
The Flint Police Department responded to the complex off Lippincott Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old woman from Flint with gunshots inside a vehicle on Devon Lane.
An ambulance rushed the woman to a area hospital, where she later died.
More than two hours later, Flint police responded to a crash at the intersection of Lippincott Boulevard and Seymour Avenue several blocks from the complex around 5:40 a.m.
Investigators say the vehicle that crashed reportedly was involved in the earlier shooting. A 33-year-old man found slumped over the steering wheel of the car was suffering from gunshot wounds.
An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Monday.
Police say the 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were victims of the same shooting inside the Midway Square complex. Authorities did not provide any suspect information in either shooting.
Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.