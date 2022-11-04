 Skip to main content
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody

Burton Police Cruiser

Burton Police Department

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning.

The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.

Minutes later, Hurley Medical Center in Flint reported a male patient arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot injury to his arm. Investigators believe he was involved in the incident on Lapeer Road.

Police say witnesses saw a male collecting belongings from his house with three friends. While they were moving items, two suspects drove up in a silver Chrysler 200 sedan.

Investigators say the two suspects got out of the car and opened fire on the man moving out of the house. A friend of that man returned fire and hit one of the suspects in the arm.

Police believe the person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was an aggressor in the shooting. The Burton Police Department took him and the other man with him into custody at Hurley Medical Center.

One of the suspects was taken to the Genesee County Jail while the other was taken the Genesee Valley Regional Center juvenile detention facility. Criminal charges were pending against both of them Friday afternoon.

