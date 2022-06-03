Shots fired at fiber optic cables in Tuscola County causes $50,000 damage

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting at three loops of fiber optic cables stored on utility poles in Tuscola County this year.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the cables on Riley Road near English Road in Wells and Kingston townships were damaged by gunfire sometime after Jan. 16.
Investigators believe someone used a .22-caliber rifle to shoot at the loops of cable, which belong to Thumb Electric Co. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
Anyone with information about the damage should call the sheriff's office at 989-673-8161 ext. 2231.