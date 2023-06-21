Some charges dropped against 'The Michigan Monster'; other charges still remain

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the charges have been dropped against the man nicknamed "The Michigan Monster" because the alleged victim did not show up to court on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says a case against Michael Barajas was dismissed, despite efforts to locate the alleged victim.

Barajas is accused of trafficking a woman for sex and threatening her with his teeth, which he filed down to points.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said Barajas took in a 20-year-old victim off the streets in late November after she was kicked out of a home. Barajas allegedly locked the woman in a room, where she claimed she was sex trafficked for several weeks.

Barajas is still accused in a separate first-degree criminal sexual conduct case. He is still in jail, being held without bond.

In the separate case involving a different alleged victim, court records show that Barajas is awaiting trial on nine charges.

Those charges include six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Barajas has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 29. If convicted he could spend up to life in prison.