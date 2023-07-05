 Skip to main content
Police: Three people injured from shooting in the City of Flint

  • Updated
According to Sixth Ward City Councilwoman Tonya Burns, four people were shot in the City of Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a shooting in Flint Wednesday.

Police said an investigation is underway in the 2800 block of Mallery Street in Flint.

MSP tweeted that there are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers.

Mallery Street is shut down between Ballenger and Lavender Avenue while several police vehicles are on the scene.

According to Sixth Ward City Councilwoman Tonya Burns, several cars crashed while trying to leave the area.

No information has been released. 

This is a developing story, stay with ABC 12 for the latest update. 

