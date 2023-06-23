South Branch man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse crimes

SOUTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested for alleged child sexual abuse crimes in Iosco County.
Philip Durbin, from South Branch, is charged with nine criminal counts, including two counts of enticing a 15-year-old to produce sexually abusive materials, which is a 20-year maximum term of incarceration.
Durbin is also charged with two counts of third-degree child sexual conduct and five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
According to the press release, Michigan State Police troopers in West Branch started to investigate when a complaint was made that a 15-year-old child was sexually assaulted more than 50 times by a 21-year-old former boyfriend.
While Durbin was interviewed by police, he showed them a sexually abusive image of the child.
The Iosco County Prosecutor's office reports more than 80 images of child sexually abusive material were found on Durbin's phone. Some were images of infants and animals.
Durbin's bond has been set at $250,000.