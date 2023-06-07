Standish man accused of soliciting nude photos from kids online

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Standish man is accused of soliciting nude photos of underage children online.
Police say 32-year-old Jordan-Lee Tylor Lutze was arraigned Tuesday in Arenac County District Court on a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Lutze allegedly contacted children under age 18 online and asked them to send him naked images of themselves.
Authorities seized electronics from Lutze's residence during the investigation.