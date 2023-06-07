 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Standish man accused of soliciting nude photos from kids online

  • Updated
  • 0
Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

Computer crimes

 Adobe Stock

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Standish man is accused of soliciting nude photos of underage children online.

Police say 32-year-old Jordan-Lee Tylor Lutze was arraigned Tuesday in Arenac County District Court on a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation after learning that Lutze allegedly contacted children under age 18 online and asked them to send him naked images of themselves.

Authorities seized electronics from Lutze's residence during the investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you