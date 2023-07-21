State announces charges against Rashad Maleek Trice

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old from her home in Lansing earlier this month is now facing murder charges in her death.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Lansing, is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend before kidnapping and murdering her daughter Wynter Cole-Smith. Trice later resisted arrest when he was caught in St. Clair Shores on July 3. Wynter's body was found on July 5 on Detroit's east side.

The attorney general's office announced an agreement with the Ingham County Prosecutor, Macomb County Prosecutor, and Wayne County Prosecutor to consolidate the charges into one prosecution. The charges will be dropped from individual county prosecutors now that state charges have been filed against Trice.

Trice is now charged with:

One count of first-degree premeditated murder.

One count of felony murder.

One count of assault with intent to murder.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two counts of kidnapping.

One count of home invasion.

One count of disarming a peace officer.

One count of second-degree fleeing and eluding.

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property, valued between $1,000-$2,000.

One count of receiving and concealing stolen property, motor vehicle.

One count of unlawfully driving away an automobile.

One count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

One count of resisting and obstructing causing injury.

Three counts of resisting and obstructing.

One count of second-degree domestic violence.

One count of second-degree domestic violence, second offense.

One count of stalking.

The state is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

He is being held at the Newaygo County jail.