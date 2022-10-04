State regulators seize 53 gambling devices from Mundy Township storefront

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan gambling regulators removed 53 devices from an alleged illegal gaming operation at a storefront in Mundy Township.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board took the 53 allegedly illegal gambling devices from The Hot Spot at 5542 Fenton Road in the retail plaza just north of Hill Road.

State regulators say the Mundy Township operation allowed customers to play casino-style games in conjunction with purchasing overpriced snacks or merchandise. Each purchase came with "promotional" game play opportunities.

Authorities say players could win cash prizes by winning games included with their snack or merchandise purchases.

The Gaming Control Board served a search warrant at the Fenton Road storefront on Sept. 29 and seized over $9,100 in alleged gambling related cash, along with the 53 gaming devices.

The Mundy Township bust was part of a two-day sting operation by the Michigan Gaming Control Board in which three other alleged gambling devices were seized from gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Ecorse.

One of the devices was an alleged slot-style gaming console and the other two were coin-pushers, which players insert quarters with the possibility of receiving quarters or paper money in return.

Authorities seized $3,290 from the two coin pushers and $240 from the alleged slot machine. No criminal charges were announced against the operators of the Mundy Township storefront or the gas station machines.

The Mundy Township location is the fourth illegal gambling case in Genesee County this year.

Authorities seized 67 gambling machines from The Cellular Vault at 3301 Corunna Road and Cellular Bank at 4622 N. Saginaw Road on Aug. 18.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams said the agency received "several anonymous tips" leading investigators to the alleged illegal gambling houses.

Regulators also served search warrants on April 27 at The State Road Spot at 723 S. State Road in Davison and at The Bristol Spot at 1374 E. Bristol Road in Burton. They seized more than 100 gambling devices, cash and gift cards.

Five people from Clio, Owosso, Taylor and Sterling Heights pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an illegal gambling operation at Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says authorities seized over $14,200 worth of cash and gift cards, along with 35 slot style computers, from the Clio location and a related Jackpott's of Sterling Heights.