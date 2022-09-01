Step-brother faces murder charge in connection with the death of 10-year-old girl

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw neighborhood is being tested again as a 14-year-old has been charged as an adult for the murder of his step-sister.
The 10-year-old girl's body was found Tuesday near a Saginaw home where the girl had been staying. It's a neighborhood that experienced a similar child murder 30 years ago this month.
At this point, the investigation into the death of Na'Mylah Tuner-Moore has one big difference when compared to a case from decades ago that still haunts that neighborhood and that is an arrest.
Balloons, flowers, stuffed animal toys and a picture are all on the corner of 12th and Annesley streets on Saginaw's east side. This is where the body of Moore-Turner was found Tuesday morning.
She was staying at a home with her step-father and step-brother when she was reported missing around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived a few hours later, she was found in a field near the home.
Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said a cause of death has not been released.
"It doesn't appear that any dangerous weapons was used at this point," he said.
The girl's 14-year-old step brother, Jameion Peterson, has been charged as an adult with one count of murder.
"The initial review of everything, it doesn't appear that there will be additional charges. It looks like it comes down to one individual," Stevenson said.
Balloons can be seen just down Annesley Street, where the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in front of a church in September of 1992.
"I remember it every day," said former Saginaw police officer Brian Booker.
He was one of the first officers on the scene. A girl by the name of Shamonica Brown was found strangled to death.
"I remember being in the back of the ambulance with Shamonica and holding her hand through the sheet. I didn't want her to be alone," Booker said.
It haunts him that while there were suspects, no one was ever charged in her death.
"I remember how they wanted to charge a certain person, we never did, it was frustrating all around," Booker said.
Two little girls died just blocks apart, nearly 30 years apart. A neighborhood is grieving once again.
"It was such an upsetting thing, that everyone kind of comforts everyone else, and that's what we have to do in this situation, comfort," Booker said.
Peterson remains in custody being held with no bond.