Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder.

Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore.

Peterson remained in custody on Thursday with no bond. He is facing charges as an adult even though he is a juvenile.

Turner-Moore was reported missing around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday from her residence on South 12th Street in Saginaw. Police later found her body in a neighboring vacant lot Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Peterson on Wednesday morning and he appeared in a Saginaw courtroom for arraignment later in the day. Investigators have not confirmed how Turner-Moore died or the circumstances leading to her death.