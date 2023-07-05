Sterling man dead, Bay City man arrested in U.P. drug case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man has been arrested, and a Sterling man has died in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as part of a meth investigation.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says detectives from the Tri County Drug Enforcement Task Force -- or TRIDENT -- made a controlled purchase of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine from Nathan Chambers of Bay City.
He and a 22-year-old man from Sterling, who authorities did not identify, allegedly traveled to the eastern Upper Peninsula to deal narcotics. Police arrested both men after a traffic stop and short police chase.
Police brought them to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility, where the Sterling man began to have a medical emergency upon arrival. Jail officials called EMS crews, who performed life-saving measures.
However, the Sterling man was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe both Chambers and the Sterling man ingested a bag of narcotics before pulling over during the police chase. The Sterling man died of acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to an autopsy.
Chambers was brought to the hospital and was later released back into the custody of the Chippewa County Jail. He was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on the following charges:
- Delivery of methamphetamine.
- Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
- Delivery of methamphetamine causing death.
Chambers remained in jail on $500,000 after arraignment.