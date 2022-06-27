Stolen catalytic converters stops bus services in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency has been forced to temporarily suspended services after catalytic converters were stolen from their buses.
In a Facebook post Sunday, SATA released the following statement:
"Valued passengers, we are sorry to inform you that over the weekend our catalytic converters were stolen from our buses. At this point, our transportation services are temporarily suspended. We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. This is under current investigation"
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 989-743-2297