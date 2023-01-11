Superintendent: Pinconning teen brought gun to school accidentally

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are looking into why a 13-year-old Pinconning Middle School student brought a handgun to school.
That boy remained in custody at a juvenile detention center Wednesday evening.
Authorities say a teacher was notified that the student might have a gun in his possession, which they found during a search. No one was hurt and no gunshots were reported, but police continue to interview witnesses.
Pinconning schools Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk, who is in his first year leading the district, said he was told the eighth-grader brought the gun to school in a backpack by accident.
But Kowalczyk said the student actually had the gun on him when the student was taken from the classroom.
"We say safety is No. 1, and it is. It's the top priority," Kowalczyk said.
He was informed of the reported gun on campus around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
"Within seconds I was at the room to bring the student into the office to discuss what happened and take care of the situation," Kowalczyk said.
He said the 13-year-old was carrying a .22-caliber loaded handgun in his waistband. The student also was in possession of extra ammunition as well.
Kowalczyk believes the student brought the gun to school by accident, as it was left in the student's backpack following a weekend that involved target shooting with a parent.
The student offered an explanation on why he actually had the gun on him in the classroom.
"Afraid of having it and someone finding out he had it, from locker checks that our wonderful hall monitor does, knowing that she does her job very well," Kowalczyk said.
Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said the handgun was legally registered and it had not been reported stolen. Troopers will continue investigating the situation.
"We want to know why the child had access to the firearm and how they were able to get it at the school, whether or not they were properly supervised -- those are parts of the investigation," Vetter said.
Kowalczyk does not believe the student had hostile intent.
"The big message that we would like to give out and we are starting to talk to students about is, what to do when you accidentally bring something to school," he said. "I think, especially the younger students, that will put them in a bad situation. They don't want to get in trouble, they don't want to tell their parents that they brought something they shouldn't have."
Parents were notified of the incident.
When Michigan State Police end their investigation, the Bay County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to file any criminal charges over the incident.