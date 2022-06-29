Supreme Court ruling on one-man grand juries could affect Flint murder cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday's Michigan Supreme Court ruling limiting the scope of one-man grand juries will have far-reaching implications besides the Flint water crisis criminal cases, which sparked a challenge.

Some violent organized crime cases from the past and present in Genesee County also could be affected. Any case involving a judge who issued an indictment as a one-man grand jury could be in jeopardy.

Authorities used the process to issue charges against three people in the murder of 3-year-old Messiah Williams around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021, in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue in Flint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the process was used in the high profile and emotionally charged case because of complications with the child's family and the intended target, who was Messiah's babysitter.

All three men are charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Those charges now could be in question after Tuesday's decision by the state Supreme Court, which ruled that one-man grand juries cannot issue indictments.

They are allowed to investigate crimes, issue subpoenas and authorize arrest warrants. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously that one-man grand juries cannot issue criminal charges through indictments.

If the process is used to bring charges against individuals, they still have a right to a preliminary examination, where the evidence against them could be aired publicly.

Criminal defense attorney Nick Robinson said there are about 40 cases in Flint and Genesee County that used one-man grand juries.

The one-man grand jury has been a powerful tool for cases where witnesses are afraid to come forward in violent organized crime cases from Genesee, Wayne and Kent counties.

Robinson said the process allowed prosecutors to avoid making witnesses who feared for their safety testify in court during preliminary hearings.

"The bottom line on this is that any case that has been going on -- and a lot of these cases have been going on for years -- any case that has used this method has to start back a square one," Robinson said.