Suspect accused of setting Bridgeport hotel fire, possibly others

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bridgeport Police Department has arrested a teenager accused of setting a vacant hotel on fire and he could face more charges related to other fires.
A hotel in Buena Vista Township set for demolition caught on fire in January. The next night, a vacant hotel in Bridgeport was set on fire and that same building was set on fire again a month later.
A suspect has now been arrested, charged in only one of the arsons.
But he could be connected to vacant building fires across the state, including the Bridgeport and Buena Vista fires, as well as arsons in Mt. Morris Township and Flint.
Authorities say 18-year-old Andrew Shank of Mt. Morris has been arraigned on one count of third-degree arson in connection with the Feb. 7 fire at the former Days Inn Hotel in Bridgeport Township near I-75.
Investigators believe Shank may have had an accomplice, but that person has not been charged.
Police say a January fire at the vacant hotel was also the work of an arsonist. The night before that, arson was suspected in a Buena Vista Township vacant motel that was set for demolition.
Investigators are looking at Shank and his accomplice as possible suspects in those two arsons.
"We like to see the vacant buildings you know, refurbished, but starting them on fire is not the way to go," said Jim Boardman, who is a co-owner of Night Flight Fireworks next to the hotel that burned twice.
He was worried arsonists would hit the building again.
"That place is vacant. It's got broken windows and everything else. It's just a matter of time," Boardman said.
Fire investigators and police in Mt. Morris Township and Flint are also looking at the possibility Shank had a role in vacant home and building fires there as well. Other jurisdictions across the state are also involved in the investigation.
Boardman is relieved that a person has been charged, as he worried about what could potentially happen if another fire started in the building next door.
"If that place goes and the wind blows wrong and we blow up, yeah, I am happy they found somebody," he said.
Shank has been released on bond but must wear a GPS tether.