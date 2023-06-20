Suspect accused of two arson fires, leading Flint police on chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police arrested a man accused of setting two fires at Midway Square Townhomes and leading officers on a chase after a domestic violence situation Tuesday morning.
The chase ended in a crash on Lippincott Boulevard.
The incident started with a domestic violence report at the Midway Square complex off Lippincott Boulevard on the city's south side around 4 a.m.
Investigators say the suspect started a fire inside a residence, but left before police arrived. Officers later got calls that the suspect returned and started another fire.
Police saw the suspect leaving the scene, and that is when the chase began. It ended when the suspect drove off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.
Flint police arrested the suspect, who was not identified on Tuesday because he hadn't been arraigned. He faces charges of arson, domestic assault and running from the police.
No injuries were reported from the chase, arson and domestic violence incidents.