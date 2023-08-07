 Skip to main content
Suspect arraigned following a fatal shooting in Flint last week

  • Updated
  • 0
James Greer

James Greer

 Credit: Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arraigned following a fatal shooting last Wednesday in Flint.

Around 5 a.m., on Aug. 2, Flint Police responded to the McLaren Hospital, where a male had arrived with gunshot wounds. The victim, Monte Alexander, 26, was later pronounced dead.

Police later discovered that the shooting had occurred in the 2900 block of Stevenson Street.

Following an investigation, James Greer, 38, was arrested, charged and arraigned for open murder and felony firearm.

Court records show that a probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. for Greer.

