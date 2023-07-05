Suspect arraigned while search for missing 2-year-old continues

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 26-year-old Detroit man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter early Monday appeared in court for arraignment on several charges Wednesday.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office charged Rashad Trice with several crimes related to "the brutal physical and sexual assault" reported before the alleged kidnapping.

Trice is not charged with kidnapping or any crimes against 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith while authorities continue searching for her. An Amber Alert continued for Cole-Smith and the FBI was offering up to $25,000 for information leading to her.

Cole-Smith is the daughter of Trice's ex-girlfriend, but he is not the child's biological father. Investigators tracked his movements along I-96 and I-94 between Lansing and St. Clair Shores, where Trice was arrested early Monday.

"Our office is committed to assisting to locate her in whatever ways we can," said Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane.

Trice is facing the following charges for the incident at a Lansing apartment complex late Sunday before the alleged kidnapping:

Assault with Intent to Murder.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree home invasion.

Unlawful imprisonment.

Aggravated domestic violence second offense.

Unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Felonious assault.

Trice is charged as a four-time habitual offender, which could increase his sentence if he is convicted. He remains in the Ingham County Jail with on bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings.

Anyone with information about Cole-Smith's whereabouts should call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"Our thoughts are with Wynter’s family and our entire community," Dewane said. "It is time to bring Wynter home and hold those involved in her disappearance accountable."